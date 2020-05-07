The Byron Union School District (BUSD) is working overtime to ensure its students receive the mental health support they need, even from a distance.
The district hosted a mental health awareness forum Wednesday, April 29, for the faculty and staff of Excelsior Middle School.
“This is one of those tough topics that recently really has catapulted itself,” said BUSD Superintendent Reyes Gauna. “These issues have probably always been here, but not always been identified.”
He welcomed Graham Wiseman, CEO and co-founder of BeingwellCA, a nonprofit that provides students, parents and teachers with strategies to address mental health issues. Wiseman works with the National Alliance for Mental Illness as well as the county.
“I give a presentation to the faculty about recognizing that what are sometimes perceived as behavioral issues are mental health issues,” said Wiseman. “A lot of what I talk about is information on recognizing red flags — if a student is exhibiting this behavior, it might be bipolar or early onset schizophrenia — and to hit teachers with the idea that this is a big deal. It’s not just kids having a bad day; they are really struggling.”
Because of social-distancing mandates brought on by the coronavirus, Wiseman gave his presentation via Zoom. He said he felt the impact of his information was lessened by the screen between him and his audience.
“This is the first time we have done it on Zoom, and I really saw the disconnect, really saw that you can’t engage a conversation when it’s just a bunch of little heads on your screen,” Wiseman said. “What it really drove home to me is that is the same experience students are having; they are not getting that connection.”
Wiseman posited the connection between students and their teacher is critical, and without it, students are not motivated to perform well. He hopes to repeat his meeting with the teachers once it can be done in person.
In addition to students’ mental health, Wiseman touched on support for teachers, who can experience second-hand trauma through helping their students handle their own trauma.
Byron district will also bring in an active shooter training program through ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate). The Discovery Bay Community Foundation (DBCF) will pay for the three-year, $5,000 program accessible to the teachers and staff of Excelsior. The online training is currently available, but on-site training has been postponed.
“We aren’t trying to scare the community,” Gauna said. “We are being proactive, educating and preparing folks to have the tools that we need. And not because we suspect that is going to happen here.”
In Brentwood, both the elementary and high school districts have worked with ALICE and spoken highly of its benefits.
Before founding BeingwellCA, Wiseman worked in sales for a large company. He devoted his life to student mental health advocacy after experiencing his own tragedy in 2013, when his son, Colin, committed suicide.
“That changed everything in our lives,” Wiseman said. “It told me that people don’t really need the software package, because they’ll live fine without it, but mental health is affecting our kids at such a drastic level.”
Wiseman quit his job, founded the nonprofit and now travels the Bay Area, advocating for student and teacher mental health issues. Gauna said he is grateful to have another tool in the district’s arsenal to protect the mental health of his students.
“I think all of this ties in together with our commitment as a district that the mental health of our children is a priority,” he said. “We need to make sure we are working with our families, staff and community to make this a very important topic.”
For more information on BeingwellCA, visit https://beingwellca.org/.
