Contra Costa Behavioral Health Services (BHS), a division of Contra Costa Health Services, invites anyone interested in learning about and discussing mental health and wellness supports in relation to peers, clients, consumers, or anyone interested in the topic to participate in a free community forum focused on the evolution of the Peer Movement.
The forum, part of the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) community program planning process in Contra Costa County, offers the opportunity to learn about the Peer Movement and mental health and wellness supports and to hear from the community. There will be sharing of personal stories about mental health, wellness and recovery, while highlighting the evolution of the movement. BHS is holding the forum in partnership with the Native American Health Center (NAHC).
WHO: All interested members of the community may attend this free event. Registration required via Zoom (click here). Call 925-957-2617 or email MHSA@CCHealth.org for more information.
WHEN: Wednesday, September 23rd from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WHY: Contra Costa County’s current MHSA budget provides about $50 million in support of more than 80 mental health and wellness programs. Forum goals include identifying service needs and providing input to inform future planning of the MHSA Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan.
The forum will include an overview of the MHSA in Contra Costa County. Visit the MHSA website at cchealth.org/mentalhealth/mhsa to find information about the MHSA Three Year Program and Expenditure Plan and other helpful information about the MHSA in Contra Costa County.
