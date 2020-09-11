Brentwood, CA (94513)

Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High near 85F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.