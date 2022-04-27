Newly chosen Brentwood Police Officer of the Year Mike Gibson (second from left) stands with Lt. Walter O’Grodnick (far left), Lt. Mike Thompson (second from right) and Captain Doug Silva during the department’s annual Recognition Ceremony at the Brentwood Community Center on April 26. The ceremony included special recognition and life-saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers.
1 of 9
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_01.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_02.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_03.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_06.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_08.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_11.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_14.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_15.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-04-26-BPD-Recognition-Ceremony_17.jpg
Brentwood Police Department honored officers and support staff during their Annual Recognition Ceremony at Brentwood Community Center, April 26, 2022. The ceremony included special recognition and life saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.