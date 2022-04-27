Gibson is Officer of the Year
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Newly chosen Brentwood Police Officer of the Year Mike Gibson (second from left) stands with Lt. Walter O’Grodnick (far left), Lt. Mike Thompson (second from right) and Captain Doug Silva during the department’s annual Recognition Ceremony at the Brentwood Community Center on April 26. The ceremony included special recognition and life-saving awards, along with Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, and Officer of the Year. All personnel who received top awards were nominated by their peers.

[Photos] Brentwood Police Recognition Ceremony

