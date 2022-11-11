Banner program

Brentwood’s second annual military/veterans banner program will launch later this month. Banners like this one from last year, will be on display at Veterans Park. 

 TONY KUKULICH

The Brentwood Military/Veteran Banner Program has been established to honor and recognize active- duty military personnel or military veterans that reside in, or have immediate family living in the city.

Military/Veteran banners will display the official military photo of the service member or veteran, as well as their name, rank, and branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Applications will be accepted until all spaces are filled or April 21, 2023 by 5 p.m.

