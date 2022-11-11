The Brentwood Military/Veteran Banner Program has been established to honor and recognize active- duty military personnel or military veterans that reside in, or have immediate family living in the city.
Military/Veteran banners will display the official military photo of the service member or veteran, as well as their name, rank, and branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Applications will be accepted until all spaces are filled or April 21, 2023 by 5 p.m.
To qualify for the program, these criteria must be met:
the honoree is an active-duty member or military veteran (honorably discharged) of the armed forces
the honoree must be a current resident of Brentwood or have an immediate family member reside in Brentwood
must complete and qualify per application
Banners will be designed and raised in the order that applications are received and approved, and upon space availability. Applications must include:
verification of military status
proof of residency (copy of current water bill and copy of current PG&E bill)
an official military photo of the honoree (photo must be high resolution – 150 dpi at 100% and must be sent electronically; no printed photos will be accepted).
To verify active military status, visit the Department of Defense website and submit a copy of the verification page with your application. If a military veteran, please include a copy of the veteran’s DD214. If you are unable to locate the DD214, you may apply for a copy by visiting the National Archives website.
Military/Veteran Banners will be installed and exhibited at Veterans Park between Memorial Day and Veterans Day (May – November). After that, banners will be presented to the honoree (or applicant) at a future City Council meeting or other scheduled special event.
Each 24-inch by 48-inch picture banner, (made of high-quality, UV protected material), one streamer and installation costs $75. (Mounting and display hardware will be provided at no additional cost).
For more information and to find an application, or contact Thomas Freeman at 925-516-5366, or by email at tfreeman@brentwoodca.gov.
