UPDATE: 8:45p.m. - The Contra Costa Office of the Sheriff is reporting that the autopsy has been completed on 53-year-old Ching Chen of Discovery Bay. The cause of death is listed as asphyxia due to drowning.
The body of a missing Discovery Bay woman was recovered last evening by a dive team. The following is a press release from the Office of the Sheriff.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. yesterday evening, August 21, 2019, the Office of the Sheriff’s Dive Team located the body of missing person 53-year-old Ching Chen submerged in the water behind a residence on the 5500 block of Beaver Lane in Discovery Bay. They recovered Chen and turned her over to the Coroner's Division.
The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has yet to be determined.
