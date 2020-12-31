While health officials are pleading with residents to avoid New Year’s gatherings, there is some evidence that the current surge of COVID-19 infections in Contra Costa County might be beginning to ease.
The seven-day average of new cases peaked at 596 on Dec. 15 and has been dropping steadily since then. As of Dec. 23, the last date reported, the seven-day average of new cases was 507, a 15% decrease over eight days. By comparison, the seven-day average of new cases during the summer surge peaked at just 222 on July 20.
Whether this trend will continue in a positive direction remains to be seen, and there are other troubling indicators in the data. During a Dec. 28 press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the most difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic may still lay ahead, the result of gatherings and traveling related to the holidays.
“We likely will experience in two weeks — 10, 14 or 18 days from now — this surge stacked on top of these other surges related to holiday activities,” he said.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary for the California Department of Health and Human Services, echoed those concerns.
“We certainly anticipate that the middle of January is going to be a pretty difficult time in our hospitals, where the cases from this week and next week really start to stack on top of one another, impacting the emergency rooms, our hospital wards and our ICU wards,” Ghaly said.
The county reported that intensive care unit (ICU) capacity is 9.2% as of Dec. 29. ICU capacity for the Bay Area region is slightly higher at 10.4%. The region’s capacity dropped below the state imposed threshold of 15%, triggering a regional shelter-in-place order Dec. 17. That order was originally set to expire Jan. 8, but Ghaly announced that regional shelter-in-place orders will remain in effect until a region’s ICU capacity is at least 15%.
As the Bay Area’s ICU capacity has not yet recovered, it is likely that the order will be extended into the foreseeable future.
Hospitalizations in the county remain near peak levels. As of Dec. 29, 247 patients are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections. The peak to date occurred Dec. 27 at 257 patients.
There have been 39,376 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the county with 331 related deaths. Nearly half of those deaths were residents of a long-term care facility.
As an indicator of how quickly the pandemic has grown recently, the City of Brentwood has reported 1,944 cases since the start of the pandemic in March. Of those, 23% of the cases have been reported in just the last two weeks. Similar patterns of infection rates have been observed in Oakley where 26% of the total cases have occurred in the last 14 days, and Discovery Bay where 27% of its cases have been recorded in the same period.
Newsom announced Monday that California has opted in to the federal COVID-19 Pharmacy Partnership. Under this partnership, CVS and Walgreens will administer the Pfizer vaccine to residents and staff in long-term care facilities. Those pharmacies will start with nursing homes, which will take an estimated three to four weeks, and then vaccinate staff and residents in assisted living, residential care and other long-term care facilities. Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses will administer the vaccines. Pharmacy technicians are participating under a recent waiver by the Board of Pharmacy that requires appropriate supervision under California law and specialized training.
“Vaccinating those most vulnerable among us is critical to fighting this virus,” Newsom said. “By leveraging CVS and Walgreens resources, we can effectively deploy vaccines to residents and staff at our long-term care facilities, which are at higher risk of COVID transmission — and do it at no cost to the state or local government.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.