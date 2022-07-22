COVID-19

With a new COVID-19 variant spreading, Contra Costa residents may be wondering how the county is handling the spread of the virus and how people can stay safe amongst this new variant that health officials say is more contagious than previous Omicron variants.

The Contra Costa County CoronaVirus tracking website says that there are 6,354 current cases in the past 14 days out of the county’s total population of 1.1 million people. However, Contra Costa Health officials warn that the reported case numbers are most likely lower than the actual number of residents with COVID-19 because of at-home testing that is not reported to officials.

As of July 20, there are 107 people hospitalized county wide, with 13 in the ICU, according to Contra Costa County.

