With a new COVID-19 variant spreading, Contra Costa residents may be wondering how the county is handling the spread of the virus and how people can stay safe amongst this new variant that health officials say is more contagious than previous Omicron variants.
The Contra Costa County CoronaVirus tracking website says that there are 6,354 current cases in the past 14 days out of the county’s total population of 1.1 million people. However, Contra Costa Health officials warn that the reported case numbers are most likely lower than the actual number of residents with COVID-19 because of at-home testing that is not reported to officials.
As of July 20, there are 107 people hospitalized county wide, with 13 in the ICU, according to Contra Costa County.
The current ‘fully vaccinated’ rate in the county is 83 percent according to the county’s website, and 56 percent are boosted.
While cases are not as high as they were earlier this year, there is still an upward trend in positive cases, officials said. At its height last January, Contra Costa was seeing almost 2,800 positive cases a day. As of July 3, Contra Costa is reporting about 523 cases per day. These numbers are still lower than the spike seen last winter with the seven-day average in January of 2021 being about 700 cases per day.
This trend is similar in many other parts of the nation, and California is no exception to the point where some California counties are considering reinstating their mask mandates to try to curb the spread of the variant. Across the state, 35 of California’s 58 counties have reached the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” COVID-19 threshold of 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, according to WebMD.com.
California’s current seven-day positive test rate is 16.9%, climbing to the highest rate since the peak was about 21% during the first Omicron wave, according to Deadline.com.
“Contra Costa Health currently has no plans to reinstate a mask mandate,” said Contra Costa Health spokeswoman Brittany Goldman. “We carefully monitor transmission and hospitalization data but do not employ hard triggers to make decisions about health orders.”
Based on the Contra Costa Health Coronavirus overview website, the unvaccinated still make up a higher percentage of those infected with the virus. The cities with the highest case numbers in Contra Costa include Richmond, Antioch, Concord, Pittsburg and Brentwood.
The number of cases over the past 14 days is as follows: Richmond: 835, Antioch: 777, Concord: 758, Pittsburg: 447, Brentwood: 452
“Contra Costa Health strongly recommends wearing high-quality masks in public areas, especially while indoors. It’s also important for people to get vaccinated and stay up to date with boosters,” Goldman said.
With events, restaurants and entertainment areas reopening without restrictions, it is important for people to continue to stay vigilant and protect themselves from the virus, health officials said. Wearing a high-quality mask, washing and sanitizing your hands regularly and reporting positive COVID tests are all ways to keep Contra Costa County residents safe.
