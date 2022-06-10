Local residents and motorists traveling near buildings, retail complexes, commercial establishments and parking lots may notice more electric vehicle charging stations.
They are large devices used to recharge an electric vehicle (EV) like one would recharge a phone or a laptop.
With these devices popping up in more cities, buildings, and parking lots, questions still remain about their use. How do these devices work, how much do they cost to install, maintain, and use, and with the increasing number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, could there be more of these devices being installed in the future?
“The chargers work much like the ones we use for our phones and laptops,” said Oakley Assistant to the City Manager Felicia Escover. “At its most basic, an EV charging station pulls an electrical current from either a 240-volt outlet or the grid it’s hardwired to and delivers that electricity to the vehicle.”
The increase in electric vehicle charging stations represents part of California’s $37.6 billion, multi-year plan to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels in an effort to strengthen the clean energy economy and protect Californians from the extreme effects of climate change in the future.
According to data from Statista.com, California leads the nation with the most public and private electric vehicle charging stations with 41,300 as of January 2022. Further data from Plugshare.com, a website devoted to electric vehicle information, indicates that Brentwood has 46 electric charging stations (18 of them new), along with 29 in Antioch and three in Oakley. According to Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden, these electric vehicle charging stations are purchased by the city and then installed by manufacturers. Nine were recently installed in the City of Brentwood parking garage.
“We did spend about $40,000 upgrading them in 2019 from whenever they were initially purchased,” said Ogden. “The ones at City Hall cost about $6,500 annually for the stations, and spend another $1,500 a month on electrical power. Ours always seem to be full, so more may be needed.”
More charging stations appear to also be needed in Oakley, as the Oakley City Council approved the purchase of five more charging stations as recently as April 12.
“The cost to purchase and install the units at City Hall was $35,000, after a $7,000 rebate from Marin Clean Energy,” Escover said. “Maintenance is covered through a warranty on the units.”
The time to charge a vehicle and the length of the charge varies because of different factors; the electrical capacity of the vehicle, the maximum electrical current that the vehicle can accept, and the level of the actual charging station, in which there are three types; Levels 1, 2 and 3.
“A Level 1 charger can charge around 5 miles of driving per hour; a Level 2 charger is around 25 miles per hour; and a Level 3, sometimes called “fast chargers”, is about 200 miles per hour,” said Brentwood Director of Public Works Miki Tsubota. “We have Level 2 charging stations in the parking garage by City Hall.”
Electric vehicle charging parking spaces are marked in specially designated areas, because officials hope drivers will park only in the areas if they’re being actively used for charging. The charging stations located in the Oakley City Hall parking lot were free to use up until April 30. After that, drivers began having to pay to use the stations.
“The cost to charge vehicles will be $0.30 per kWh,” (kilowatt hour) added Escover. “All EV charging stations will be on the same payment schedule.”
Brentwood’s are currently free, but that could change in the future, Ogden said.
“We currently do not charge, but are assessing and planning to begin charging later this summer consistent with what other cities are doing,” Ogden said. “Otherwise, the city is subsidizing these charges for a few, from the city’s General Fund, and that is problematic.”
With the possibility of more electric vehicles on the road in the coming years, residents could continue to see more electric charging stations. Current building codes do not require the installation of chargers for new buildings. However, the installation of the infrastructure to facilitate future charging equipment is required. CALGreen, California’s first green building code, requires new construction and major alterations to include adding “EV capable” parking spaces, which entails ensuring the electrical panel will have the capacity to support the future installation of charging stations by having a dedicated branch circuit and a raceway to the planned EV parking spot.
“The electrical distribution equipment for new buildings must have the capacity to serve future chargers as well,” said Ogden, adding that the installation of an underground conduit is required. “New projects will not receive a Certificate of Occupancy unless they meet all building code requirements, including the installation of this infrastructure.”
More information regarding California’s Blueprint for focusing on clean energy and fewer carbon emissions can be found at the following link: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Fact-Sheet-Forging-an-Oil-Free-Future-Protecting-Californians-from-Climate-Change.pdf
