More mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the latest one in an agricultural area east of Brentwood recently, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District.
This is the second group of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus so far this year in Contra Costa County. A previous group of mosquitoes that tested positive was from Oakley.
The news of more mosquitoes infected by the virus comes after the district announced the discovery of an invasive mosquito species in Contra Costa County. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can transmit the causative agents of Zika virus, Dengue fever, Chikungunya virus, and Yellow fever, making it even more important that all Contra Costa County residents take steps to tip, toss and take action to reduce the risk of mosquitoes.
Tip over any size outdoor container to toss out any amount of standing water. After tossing out the water, take action by scrubbing the inside of any outdoor container because Aedes aegypti eggs can stick to bird baths, buckets, outdoor pet dishes, garden pots for plants, and anything else that can hold water outdoors.
“The source of mosquitoes is often right in our own backyards,” said Steve Schutz, Ph.D., scientific program manager. “That’s why we’ve always provided residential inspections, and now that we’ve discovered invasive Aedes aegypti, we are going door-to-door in the affected area to conduct inspections and treatment, if necessary, in an effort to prevent this mosquito from spreading across Contra Costa County. Backyard inspections are critically important when it comes to Aedes aegypti because they are tiny mosquitoes that are well adapted to living around our homes, depositing eggs in almost any container that can hold water. The key to controlling them is to find, drain these containers and keep them dry because a single missed source could re-infest an entire neighborhood.”
In addition to dumping out and scrubbing outdoor sources of standing water, the district recommends residents use EPA-registered insect repellents when mosquitoes are present. The most effective repellents contain one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
Always follow the instructions on the label when using an insect repellent, according to the district.
West Nile Virus comes from certain birds, mostly crows and jays. Mosquitoes become infected after biting an infected bird. Contra Costa County residents can report dead birds by phone at (877) WNV-BIRD (968-2473). County residents can also request mosquito service for residential property by calling (925) 685-9301.
Since 2005, 75 people in Contra Costa County have been diagnosed with West Nile Virus. In 2006, two people died from the disease. For human case information, visit the California Department of Public Health Vector-Borne Disease Section.
