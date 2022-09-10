More mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the latest one in an agricultural area east of Brentwood recently, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District.

This is the second group of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus so far this year in Contra Costa County. A previous group of mosquitoes that tested positive was from Oakley.

The news of more mosquitoes infected by the virus comes after the district announced the discovery of an invasive mosquito species in Contra Costa County. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can transmit the causative agents of Zika virus, Dengue fever, Chikungunya virus, and Yellow fever, making it even more important that all Contra Costa County residents take steps to tip, toss and take action to reduce the risk of mosquitoes.

