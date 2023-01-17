More rain forecast for East County on Wednesday; infrastructure damage total is $28 million

Flood waters spread across fruit trees on Sellers Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo by Chris Campos

While another wave of rain is heading to the Bay Area on Wednesday, Tuesday saw the sun return and Contra Costa County Public Works crews started making progress tackling emergency calls due to flooding, mudslides and other issues related to the recent storms. That included closing the Byron airport.

Below is the current status of the county maintained roads and an Airport in unincorporated Contra Costa County:

  • Airport reopens:  Byron Airport was reopened Tuesday after flooding and debris was cleared from the runways after being closed to all traffic on Monday.

  • Marsh Creek Road: Drivers are warned of roadway damage and mudslides. Only local traffic is allowed through the area. 

  • Highland Road: Closed between Carneal Road and Manning Road due to flooding caused by creek overflow. Only local traffic is allowed.

  • Morgan Territory Road: Closed between 6311 Morgan Territory Road and 9401 Morgan Territory Road due to mudslides. Only residents are allowed in the area. The area from 5477 Morgan Territory Road-5649 Morgan Territory Road is open to traffic.

