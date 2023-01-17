More rain forecast for East County on Wednesday; infrastructure damage total is $28 million

While another wave of rain is heading to the Bay Area on Wednesday, Tuesday saw the sun return and Contra Costa County Public Works crews started making progress tackling emergency calls due to flooding, mudslides and other issues related to the recent storms. That included closing the Byron airport.
Below is the current status of the county maintained roads and an Airport in unincorporated Contra Costa County:
Airport reopens: Byron Airport was reopened Tuesday after flooding and debris was cleared from the runways after being closed to all traffic on Monday.
Marsh Creek Road: Drivers are warned of roadway damage and mudslides. Only local traffic is allowed through the area.
Highland Road: Closed between Carneal Road and Manning Road due to flooding caused by creek overflow. Only local traffic is allowed.
Morgan Territory Road: Closed between 6311 Morgan Territory Road and 9401 Morgan Territory Road due to mudslides. Only residents are allowed in the area. The area from 5477 Morgan Territory Road-5649 Morgan Territory Road is open to traffic.
Rick Kovar, county Emergency Services Manager, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that infrastructure storm damage to date in Contra Costa has totaled $28 million.
Brian Balbas, director of county Public Works, said “We’re in a very crazy weather cycle.” Kovar and Balbas appeared before the supervisors to ask them to declare a local emergency, which would lead to easier federal and state funding relief.
The National Weather Service lifted its flood watch for the Bay Area on Tuesday. Their forecast is for rain Wednesday after 4 p.m. with a chance of precipitation at 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. More rain is expected Wednesday night, mainly before 10 p.m.. with the chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
County officials advise residents to avoid these areas and limit traveling during stormy weather, unless necessary, due to localized flooding, downed trees, and hazardous situations. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads – driving, riding or walking. The county also advises residents to stay out of the creeks and flood control channels.
The city of Brentwood’'s self-filling sandbag station is stocked and available for residents that may need it at 2300 Elkins Way. It is a 24-hour, self-serve station with a limit of 10 bags per household, while supplies last. Residents may report flooding to the Public Works Department, or after hours to Police Dispatch at 925-809-7911. For more information, call Public Works/Operations 925-516-6000.
