BRENTWOOD - A mother and daughter were left shaken following a robbery in the Bank of America parking lot on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, Monday, September 19.
The mother and daughter, whose names, ages and hometown were not released, were attacked in the parking lot at about 3:30 p.m. The suspects, described as Black males, were able make off with a purse and wallet containing $3,500 that the victims had just withdrawn, according to an eyewitness. A cellphone was also stolen, but later recovered near the scene of the crime.
A woman who witnessed the crime described hearing the victims scream for help.
“He was swinging punches at these two women and he was pulling on the woman’s purse, while trying to get away,” said Emily, the eyewitness who requested her last name not be used,
The victims sustained minor injuries during the struggle, according to a Brentwood Police press release.
Surveillance footage recovered by police showed that the main perpetrator had entered the bank and was allegedly scoping out customer transactions, but police were unsure why he chose to specifically target the duo. He did not conduct any business of his own while inside the bank, police said.
“This serves as a reminder to anybody that’s coming to, or from, a bank to be very vigilant and be aware of your surroundings,” O’Grodnick said. “If you see anything or hear anything suspicious, notify the police department immediately.”
The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Lone Tree Way.
“A minute later, and [the suspect] could have been attacking me and grabbing my bag,” said Emily. “In all the years that I’ve been here, and all the years my mom has been here, I never saw anything like this happen in broad daylight.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and Brentwood Police are following up on current leads. If you witnessed the incident or have further information to offer, contact Detective Jordan Sares at (925) 809-7733.
