BRENTWOOD - A mother and daughter were left shaken following a robbery in the Bank of America parking lot on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, Monday, September 19. 

The mother and daughter, whose names, ages and hometown were not released, were attacked in the parking lot at about 3:30 p.m. The suspects, described as Black males, were able make off with a purse and wallet containing $3,500 that the victims had just withdrawn, according to an eyewitness. A cellphone was also stolen, but later recovered near the scene of the crime. 

A woman who witnessed the crime described hearing the victims scream for help.

