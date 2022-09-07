A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries following a rear-end collision with a pick-up truck on Byron Highway, Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Emergency crews were called out to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. and found a male motorcyclist in his late 20s had crashed into the back of a pick-up.
“There was a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Byron Highway, and it appears they were slowing to make a left-hand turn into a residential driveway,” said Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. “At the same time, there was a motorcycle driving in the same direction, at a high rate of speed, that ended up rear-ending the pick-up truck.”
The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike into the bed of the truck. He suffered broken bones and internal injuries, and was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek in critical condition. The driver of the pick-up complained of back pain following the incident, officials said.
“Normally, we like to land [the helicopter] as close to the scene as possible, but that section of Byron Highway is only two lanes,” Auzenne said. “It’s narrow. It has power lines running down both sides of the road. In addition, all the fields in the area are in the harvest time, or are being plowed, so the dust would be too great.”
Officials decided to land the medical helicopter at the intersection of Byron Highway and Brentwood Boulevard. The intersection remained closed for about 20 minutes.
