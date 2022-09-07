Contra Costa County Fire Logo

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries following a rear-end collision with a pick-up truck on Byron Highway, Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. and found a male motorcyclist in his late 20s had crashed into the back of a pick-up. 

“There was a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Byron Highway, and it appears they were slowing to make a left-hand turn into a residential driveway,” said Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. “At the same time, there was a motorcycle driving in the same direction, at a high rate of speed, that ended up rear-ending the pick-up truck.”

