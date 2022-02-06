Sorry, an error occurred.
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Plentiful sunshine. High 66F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 7, 2022 @ 4:15 am
An unidentified person was airlifted to an unidentified trauma center tonight (Feb. 6) after crashing a motorcycle on Bethel Island, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The solo motorcycle crash occurred on Bethel Island Road, south of Sandmound Boulevard, at about 6 p.m, according to the fire district.
The rider, the only person injured in the crash, was airlifted to a trauma center with major injuries, according to the fire district.
An update on the rider’s condition was not immediately available as of late Sunday (Feb. 6).
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
thepress.net
Now, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
Subscribe for as little as $20 a year!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.