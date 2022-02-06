East Contra Costa Fire logo

An unidentified person was airlifted to an unidentified trauma center tonight (Feb. 6) after crashing a motorcycle on Bethel Island, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The solo motorcycle crash occurred on Bethel Island Road, south of Sandmound Boulevard, at about 6 p.m, according to the fire district.

The rider, the only person injured in the crash, was airlifted to a trauma center with major injuries, according to the fire district.

An update on the rider’s condition was not immediately available as of late Sunday (Feb. 6).

