A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg, and was airlifted from the accident scene in rural Brentwood, Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10.
The accident occurred on Deer Valley Road near the intersection of Albers Court around 1:15 p.m. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Battalion Chief Jake Gonzalez said units responding from the ECCFPD and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) arrived to find the rider lying on the shoulder of the road. According to Gonzalez, the 22-year-old man ran off the road and struck a street sign. The impact likely broke the 22-year-old man’s thighbone.
The patient was evacuated by ConFire helicopter ConAir 2 that landed in a field adjacent to the accident location. He was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment.
Traffic was stopped for about 30 minutes in both directions on Deer Valley Road while operations were active. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.
