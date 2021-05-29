Motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was transported to John Muir Medical Center after colliding with a sign at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Sellers Avenue in Brentwood on Friday night. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

A man was transported to the hospital Friday night after crashing his motorcycle into a sign at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Sellers Avenue in Brentwood Friday night.

The unknown age male able to walk after the 10:20 p.m. incident, but was transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek as a precaution, said Joe Grima, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District captain.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, Grima said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Grima said.

Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report.

