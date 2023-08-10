Save Mount Diablo’s challenge efforts get help with new Adler Education Fund

A Clayton couple, Dave and Dana Dornsife, have provided a $100,000 matching challenge to help Save Mount Diablo protect the Krane Pond property, which contains one of the largest ponds on the north side of Mount Diablo.

It is critical for the area’s wildlife, is contiguous with Mount Diablo State Park and located within the “Missing Mile.” The couple has offered to match gifts up to $100,000 for the purchase and protection of the Krane Pond land for which Save Mount Diablo must raise $500,000 by Oc. 25, 2023.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Save Mount Diablo purchased an Option Agreement for $50,000 in option payments that gave the non-profit land conservation organization one year to raise $500,000 to cover all the costs to purchase the Krane Pond property and permanently protect it. To date, Save Mount Diablo has raised $279,000 for the project.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.