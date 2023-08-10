A Clayton couple, Dave and Dana Dornsife, have provided a $100,000 matching challenge to help Save Mount Diablo protect the Krane Pond property, which contains one of the largest ponds on the north side of Mount Diablo.
It is critical for the area’s wildlife, is contiguous with Mount Diablo State Park and located within the “Missing Mile.” The couple has offered to match gifts up to $100,000 for the purchase and protection of the Krane Pond land for which Save Mount Diablo must raise $500,000 by Oc. 25, 2023.
On Oct. 25, 2022, Save Mount Diablo purchased an Option Agreement for $50,000 in option payments that gave the non-profit land conservation organization one year to raise $500,000 to cover all the costs to purchase the Krane Pond property and permanently protect it. To date, Save Mount Diablo has raised $279,000 for the project.
The Krane Pond property, a 6.69-acre parcel, is adjacent to Clayton and Mount Diablo State Park. The property is part of the “Missing Mile,” a square mile of largely privately owned open space land on the slopes of North Peak and Save Mount Diablo’s fourth acquisition project there. The Krane Pond property has been a priority for protection since Save Mount Diablo was founded in 1971. The land includes a large spring-fed pond that is important for wildlife. In addition, an on-site building pad, neighboring subdivision, and fragmented ranchette landscape nearby all indicate what might take place if the property isn’t protected.
The property includes one of the largest ponds on the north side of Mount Diablo and is critically important for Mount Diablo’s wildlife. It can help sustain a multitude of species from ground squirrels to mountain lions and even rarer endangered species such as California red-legged frogs and Alameda whipsnakes.
The Missing Mile is one of Save Mount Diablo’s high priority land acquisition areas. This area is roughly a square mile made up of numerous privately owned open space acres that have not yet been conserved or developed. The Missing Mile is on the slopes of Mount Diablo itself, and the area is contiguous with important conservation lands like Mount Diablo State Park.
“Instead of building a house,” said Roseann Krane, “we decided to preserve the land.”
