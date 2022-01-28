Sorry, an error occurred.
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 28, 2022 @ 7:37 pm
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten
A multi-vehicle crash on Vasco Road (south of Camino Diablo) has both directions of Vasco Road closed.
The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m.
The roadway is expected to be closed for at least one hour, the CHP announced at 7:11 p.m.
All three East Contra Costa Fire Protection District engines were on scene, along with at least three ambulances, according to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Twitter post.
Vido by Melissa van Ruiten
A least one person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter.
-check back for updates
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
thepress.net
Now, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
Subscribe for as little as $20 a year!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.