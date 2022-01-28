Vasco Road crash

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten 

A multi-vehicle crash on Vasco Road (south of Camino Diablo) has both directions of Vasco Road closed. 

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. 

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least one hour, the CHP announced at 7:11 p.m. 

All three East Contra Costa Fire Protection District engines were on scene, along with at least three ambulances, according to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Twitter post.  

Vido by Melissa van Ruiten 

A least one person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. 

-check back for updates 

