Red flag conditions roared into East County in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 27, sparking four significant fires in the region and prompting the evacuation of parts of Oakley and Morgan Territory.
“We got the initial call about 3 a.m. for a vegetation fire out on Gateway Road on Bethel Island,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “Upon arriving, we did have very heavy winds that were pushing that fire toward the new community of Delta Coves. We had a quick attack from the strike team that was put together for the county and all three units of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. We are happy to say that we knocked that one down without losing any type of structures or anyone being injured.”
The gas station on Gateway Road reportedly suffered some minor exterior damage.
Two hours later a 20-acre fire near the intersection of East Cypress and Bethel Island roads resulted in the complete evacuation of the Summer Lakes neighborhood. Aubert said that the early reports of that fire indicated that it may have caused by issues with power lines. ECCFPD and PG&E are investigating those reports.
“We did have an evacuation order due to the high winds and a large ember cast blowing over Cypress Road,” said Aubert.
An estimated 200 evacuees were directed to the Oakley Rec Center on O’Hara Road.
A third fire in the area resulted in the death of a horse.That incident occurred near East Cypress Road and Broadway Street.
“That fire got into some large combustible areas,” said Aubert. “It had some pretty high flame length, anywhere from 40 to 50 feet up in the air. That one was burning quite hot.”
The fourth incident, a vegetation fire along Leon Road in Morgan Territory also prompted an evacuation that has since been lifted. The fire is now under control.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
A red flag warning remains in effect for the entire Bay Area until 11 a.m. Monday. High winds are creating extremely dangerous fire conditions. To register for alerts or for information on evacuations in the area, check www.cococws.us.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.