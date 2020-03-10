UPDATE: 3-11-20, 10 A.M.
The victim of the three vehicle accident on Vasco Road south of Camino Diablo yesterday afternoon, has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner as 27-year-old Bryan Shuck of Brentwood. The head-on crash closed Vasco Road in both directions for hours and was reopened last evening around 6:30 p.m.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a head-on crash on Vasco Road south of Camino Diablo at 2:31p.m., Tuesday.
The crash involved a large tractor trailer and two other vehicles. Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed one person is deceased and two are injured.
Traffic in both directions is being affected by the fatal accident, and afternoon commuters should expect delays due to road closure.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
