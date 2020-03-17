The 15-year-old suspect, Daiveon Allison, charged in the murder of Deer Valley student, 16-year-old Jonathan Parker, turned himself in with an attorney to Antioch police detectives and deputies from the U.S. Marshal Service on Tuesday, March 17.
According to the Antioch Police Department, the arranged surrender took place at the Oakland Police Department. The suspect was transported and booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall in Martinez.
The Antioch Police Department would like to thank the public and U.S. Marshal Service for their assistance with this case.
