Oakley police put out the below statement in regards to the Alexis Gabe case. Here is the release in its entirety.
"The ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe, Marshall Curtis Jones, was killed yesterday by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as they attempted to arrest him in Washington. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after charging at officers with a knife.
Oakley and Antioch police officers issued an arrest warrant on June 1, 2022, for Jones in Kent, Washington.
The 27-year-old Antioch resident was charged with the murder of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley resident who disappeared in January 2022. Jones was the last person she saw before her disappearance.
Law enforcement officers from Seattle Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service were attempting to arrest Jones.
As he produced a knife and charged at officers, marshals discharged their service weapons, killing Jones.
The investigation is ongoing; more information will be released as it becomes available.
Oakley Police Department will hold a press conference on June 2 at 11 a.m to share.
additional details about the case. The Gabe family will be making a statement at the press conference."
