Community collaboration has brought N95 masks to first responders and outdoor workers in preparation for the 2021 fire season. A local music software publishing company saw a vital community need and graciously met that need.
“As severe wildfires and smoky conditions have become an increasingly common occurrence here over the last few years, the Soundiron team wanted to do their part to help ensure that there is an emergency supply of particulate masks available to everyone, especially first responders, farm workers and all those who have to continue to work or live outdoors even when our air quality drops to dangerous levels,” said Mike Peaslee, Operations Director at Soundiron, LLC.
Soundiron purchased the masks and quickly coordinated with the City and nonprofits for distribution of the masks. City Council Member Susannah Meyer said, “It was clear they were motivated to have a positive impact in Brentwood. They are a community-driven group who has been willing to put both time and money toward taking care of their neighbors. They saw a need, and they came together to address it. I am proud to be a part of a city where small businesses step up to invest in their neighbors, and I thank Mike and his team at Soundiron for doing just that.”
The Village Community Resource Center (VCRC) in Brentwood is one of the recipients of the N95 masks.
Kirsten Rigsby, Executive Director, VCRC said, “The Resource Center is so grateful to Soundiron for seeing a need in the community and taking action. Due to this generous donation, thousands of individuals who work outdoors will have access to protection during fire season. This type of cross-sector collaboration between local business, government, and the nonprofit community is a perfect example of how coming together can amplify our impact and improve the quality of life of all residents.”
With N95 masks available at the Brentwood Police Station and the Village Community Resource Center, certain fire and smoke events will trigger a public notification process about the available masks and how to use them. Mask supplies may be available upon request by calling Brentwood City Hall at 925.516.5440.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.