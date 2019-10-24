The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) would like to invite you to take part in a national effort to combat the opioid crisis and keep our communities safe. The DEA and the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff hold biannual “Take Back” days aimed to provide a safe, convenient and ecologically responsible method of prescription medication disposal, while also focusing on prevention and education.
The next Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring pills for disposal at the below listed sites. Note the DEA cannot accept needles or sharps — only pills, patches and liquids sealed in their original container. Vaping cartridges and devices with batteries removed can be accepted at collection sites. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Take Back collection sites:
Office of the Sheriff Muir Station, 1980 Muir Road, Martinez (Field Operations Building)
Office of the Sheriff Bay Station, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond (West County Detention Facility)
Office of the Sheriff Valley Station, 150-C Alamo Plaza, Danville Boulevard and Stone Valley Road, Alamo
Danville Police Department, 510 La Gonda Way, Danville
Lafayette Police Department, 3471 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
Orinda Police Department, 22 Orinda Way, Orinda
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, six million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back event, go to the DEA Office of Diversion Control website at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.
