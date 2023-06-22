State Parks photo

California State Parks has reopened the application period for the State Park Peace Officer Cadet exams. The department invites individuals to “Live the Parks Life” as rangers or lifeguards in the nation’s largest state park system.

The new deadline to apply is Monday, July 31. Cadet academy graduates can serve the state as rangers and lifeguards to safeguard both visitors and the historical, cultural and natural resources found in 280 state park units. Offices are located near beaches or waterways, or in deserts, parks, museums, historic parks and state vehicular recreation areas.

The minimum age to be a peace officer is 21 years old. Candidates are required to have a valid California driver’s license and have 60 units of college credits, with 21 units being general education.

