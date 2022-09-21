NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A view of the Toronto Raptors fans Light Up the North routine during player introductions of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

 John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

By the time the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs open their seasons next month, Canada is expected to have removed its vaccine mandate for international visitors.

Multiple media outlets reported Tuesday that the Canadian government is set to change its pandemic-era border rules by the end of the month.

According to the Toronto Globe and Mail, the switch is tentatively set for Sept. 30 but still needs approval from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

Originally published on fieldlevelmedia.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription