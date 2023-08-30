New app for students generates questions

A new app targeted at high school students to aid their lives at school and organize their schedules is generating concerns over potential safety and privacy issues.
Saturn is a scheduling app, which allows students to easily load their course schedule, receive updates about happenings in their school, as well as being able to connect with other students in their classes. According to their website, Saturn, started in 2018 by former University of Pennsylvania classmates Max Barron and Dylan Diamond, is the first calendar built specifically for high school. It gives students control over their schedules, activities, and connections, while being designed to be used only by active students. According to Kim Karr, executive director and co-founder of cyberbullying website Icanhelp.net (“I Can Help") however, the Saturn app has posed several safety risks, which have the potential to generate concern for students and parents alike.
“I was able to log into all the high schools to see the list of students, which is also concerning how easy it was for me to switch schools so easily as a user,” said Karr. “I was able to sign up as a freshman in high school to see what kind of safety they had on the app, and there was none except getting my cell number to confirm my phone number. Teens are gullible and will not check to make sure they are real students and could have the potential to communicate with predators on this app.”
According to Karr, Liberty High School (552), Heritage High School (89), Deer Valley High School (78), and Antioch High School (45) all have registered students using the Saturn app. A presenter for the Brentwood Union School District for social media, Karr last year visited freshmen at Heritage High School along with students at Adams Middle School and Bristow Middle School to speak about various topics ranging from citizenship, literacy, wellness, and digital safety. Although students at local high schools are using the Saturn app, schools are not affiliated with the Saturn app, as schools that are launched on Saturn use information that is publicly available from school websites and the U.S. Department of Education.
“In spite of the company’s recent ‘verification’ feature, that it is possible for someone to claim to be a student, which would allow them to get access to detailed information about kids that could be used to target a child,” said Karr. “What is fearful about the app is that a predator can sign up as a fake student and now get a list of students' names and their class schedule.”
As of August 2023, Saturn is available for free on Apple and Android devices, and has grown to list 16,000 schools with 1.01 million active users, with 252,000 downloads between August 13 and 19, and a performance score of 83 (out of 100), per statistics obtained from and TechCrunch and www.data.ai. According to the Saturn website, a new version of Saturn was released as of Aug. 17 with updated security features including expansion and improvements to Saturn’s system to flag accounts and enhancing the process of removing all suspected non-students.
While it is a growing social media platform, many local parents and school officials have been largely unaware of the growing app, with few exceptions.
Eric Volta, superintendent of Liberty Union High School District, did not respond to two attempts for a comment.
Dana Eaton, superintendent of the Brentwood Unified School District, said he is not aware of the app.
Some parents said they wanted to address the question instead of their children.
Brentwood parent Melissa Alvarez, whose children use Saturn, acknowledges the convenience in being able to have a calendar for students to organize notes and stay on top of tasks, but she expressed concern about everyone having access to it.
“I can see both sides,” said Alvarez. “What I know about Saturn is that it is a calendar for students and it can be shared amongst each other. It is nice to be on top of tasks and stay on top of notes and other things. But the concerning part is safety, which can be a concern to parents. I think it comes down to teaching it and making people aware. People can hack anything if you're online. But when outside people have access to it, that's what makes it risky. There's potential for stupidity.”
Oakley parent Lacey Yamaguchi, however, said that although she allows her teenage children to have certain social media platforms, the Saturn app could allow an avenue for adults to have access to minors, due to many teens being unsupervised, thus making them susceptible to cyber abuse.
“I would pass on it,” said Yamaguchi. “If it is not linked with the school and the parents for oversight and consequences, it's subject to major issues. Because I am unfamiliar and have heard nothing about it through my contacts, I don't believe it's necessary to connect with classmates for success in education. Overall, this generation needs to work on their in-person social interactions. It's a 'no' for me.”.
"According to my son (Alfred, a junior at Heritage High), his positive feedback from the Saturn app is all about the classes and bunch of teachers you can add in the app," said parent Robert White. "The negative side is that you have to send an invite to three to five people in order to get an approval from the app. I think the three to five invitations are the safety precautions from the app."
Meanwhile, Karr continues to stress the importance for parents to talk to their children and educate them on the potential danger for websites and social media, as well as how to handle a difficult situation online if it does arise. Additionally, Karr has also advised parents to start educating themselves on this topic and team up to show each other support.
“What parents should be doing at home is finding out if their child has Saturn downloaded to their phone or are in the app,” said Karr. “This online world is here to stay. Our organization keeps up on the trends and works closely with the tech companies to help find the right steps to protract our youth. It starts with conversations, so hopefully the schools will partner with us again this year because it is something that needs to be addressed every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.