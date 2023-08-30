New app for students generates questions

A new app targeted at high school students to aid their lives at school and organize their schedules is generating concerns over potential safety and privacy issues.

Saturn is a scheduling app, which allows students to easily load their course schedule, receive updates about happenings in their school, as well as being able to connect with other students in their classes. According to their website, Saturn, started in 2018 by former University of Pennsylvania classmates Max Barron and Dylan Diamond, is the first calendar built specifically for high school. It gives students control over their schedules, activities, and connections, while being designed to be used only by active students. According to Kim Karr, executive director and co-founder of cyberbullying website Icanhelp.net (“I Can Help")  however, the Saturn app has posed several safety risks, which have the potential to generate concern for students and parents alike.

“I was able to log into all the high schools to see the list of students, which is also concerning how easy it was for me to switch schools so easily as a user,” said Karr. “I was able to sign up as a freshman in high school to see what kind of safety they had on the app, and there was none except getting my cell number to confirm my phone number. Teens are gullible and will not check to make sure they are real students and could have the potential to communicate with predators on this app.”  

