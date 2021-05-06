We are very excited to announce a new audio feature on thepress.net that lets readers instantly become listeners as the stories are read aloud.
Below the main picture on most stories, click the audio play button (“Listen to this article”) to launch the listening feature.
After clicking the play button, you’ll hear a brief 15-second promo, and then the story will be read to you.
Please check out this new addition and help us with our beta testing. Comments can be sent directly to publisher Greg Robinson at greg@thepress.net.
Thank you for being a faithful reader (and listener!) of The Press.
