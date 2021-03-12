David Callahan of Sunbusters Patio Cover Co., Inc. installs a permanent outdoor awning at Sweeney’s Grill & Bar in downtown Brentwood, Friday, March 12.
The covers are being installed at 11 restaurants and pubs along First and Oak streets, and include can lights and ceiling fans. The project’s $85,809 cost — after a 15% discount from Sunbusters Patio Cover Co., Inc. — is being collaboratively funded by the involved property and business owners and the Downtown Brentwood Coalition.
The shelters are set to go up at; Chelsea; Imperiale Beer Project; Zephyr Grill & Bar; Crown & Crow; Brentwood’s Co. Co. County Wine Company; MJ’s Downtown Cafe and Bakery; 311 Oak Street Pub;; Rubiano’s Brentwood; Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider; and Sip And Scoop California.
