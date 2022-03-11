Darin Gale, Brentwood’s new assistant city manager, has come a long way from humble beginnings. Gale was born and raised in south Sacramento, the youngest of four children, in a blue collar family. Immediately following high school, he spent two years living in Spain, as part of his church’s mission. Upon his return, he became the first member of his family to go to college. Gale received his undergraduate degree from Sacramento State in Economics and has a Master’s of Business Administration from the Lebow School of Business at Drexel University. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Senior Executives in the State and Local Government program.
Before taking on the assistant city manager role in Brentwood, Gale worked in Sacramento, as part of their inclusive business retention and expansion programs, and Yuba City, where his 10- year tenure as their deputy city manager led them to be named one of the “Top 10 Best-Performing Small Cities” in America by the Milken Institute.
Gale said he is excited to bring his expertise and love of the local community to Brentwood. “I’ve lived, for all intents and purposes, in the Sacramento region my whole life, and for the last 15 years we’ve lived in Yuba City, another ag-based community,” said Gale. “I needed to find a place that had economic development opportunities to take advantage of my skill set in trying to help and attract new businesses, and someplace that I want my family to live and grow.”
Gale is married, and has four children, three of whom still live at home and will be attending local schools once the family’s move is complete. In the past, he has served on many committees for the school districts where his children attended school, and is looking forward to being able to continue that work with the schools in Brentwood. He also plans to continue his work with Rotary International.
Gale is no stranger to politics. He’s worked in constituent services for a U.S. congressperson, and while enjoyable, he was compelled to further explore his dream of working in the business field. This led Gale to the nonprofit sector, where he worked with different business-related organizations. Eventually, Gale was approached by a city manager who told him, “I need you to advocate for businesses internally, like you were doing externally for non-profit organizations.” Gale considers this to be his jumping off point in the world of business and economic development.
“I really appreciate helping businesses understand the gauntlet, or the labyrinth, that is local, state, and federal government,” Gale said.
Gale speaks passionately about attracting new business to Brentwood, but more so, helping to expand existing businesses. In the first five weeks of his new position, he has already been familiarizing himself with the city, its neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to better understand the community. Gale’s motivating questions are, “Who is Brentwood? What does Brentwood look like, and how can we strengthen and build upon that?”
“We have people that live throughout the Bay Area. Supercommuters. But they also have this little side hustle that they’re doing in their homes,” Gale said. “How can we help those people incubate their business, and, more importantly, provide space for them to grow from the garage, to the living room, to the strip center, to an office space?” Gale plans to identify existing empty commercial spaces, and help link entrepreneurs with the people and companies that own those units. “We need to make sure that they understand that the City of Brentwood has their arms open wide for them, and we want to bring them in, embrace them, and keep them here,” he said.
He would like to see local businesses working more hand in hand with each other, in order to form a more localized supply chain that creates better tax revenue for the city. While Gale emphasizes how important it is to support small, local “mom and pop” businesses, he also points out that, even if you’re buying from a larger, big box store, doing so locally will help grow Brentwood’s economy.
“I can’t tell you off the top of my head how many business licenses there are locally in Brentwood. I have a goal that we should be able to try and grow each one of those business licenses by one employee,” Gale said.
He explains that most economic development teams rarely see an opportunity to bring in a business that employs over 1,000 people. “I will tell you that we do have the opportunity of working with a local, small business to grow it one person at a time. And if we have this goal over five years, I think that’s a goal we can aspire to,” Gale said.
Gale explained why he has decided to invest his time in local government, rather than continue at a state or national level. “I did it because I really love and appreciate the ability of a resident, of one person, to make a difference in what’s occurring in the local government. That’s very difficult at the state and federal level. It happens, but it’s not commonplace. At the local level, it happens every day, across the nation. I love that the normal person, anyone, can come and make a difference.”
The differences Gale is referring to don’t stop with business development. He encourages all Brentwood residents to get more involved in their community. “It can be as simple as where do speed bumps get installed?,” he said. “Where does a stop sign get installed? A development project and its density or where a park is and what type of park facilities are done.” Gale said he welcomes any and all ideas from the community.
