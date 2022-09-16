New Brentwood Chief of Police appointed

City Manager Tim Ogden announced Friday the appointment of Capt. Tim Herbert as the city’s new police chief.
Herbert will be replacing Chief Thomas Hansen who will be retiring at the end of the month after 35 years in law enforcement, with 27 of those years serving the city of Brentwood. Hansen has served as chief since 2017.
Herbert, a Brentwood resident, has 31 years of law enforcement experience and has worked for the Brentwood department since 2002. He has served as support services captain since 2019, as well as a variety of leadership positions including lieutenant and sergeant overseeing budgeting, training, recruiting, internal affairs, and the patrol division since 2010. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational behavior and a Master of Science degree in criminal justice.
