The City of Brentwood welcomed Alexis Morris as its new community development director last week.
Morris comes to Brentwood from Antioch, where she worked as a planning manager. She said she is excited to dig into her new position and coordinate all the different aspects of community development for Brentwood.
“I think this position is important to the City of Brentwood to bring all the different parts of development together,” Morris said. “This position is important to coordinate all those parts for the city and I’m excited to be doing it here, I feel very privileged to have been offered this role and I’m excited about what we can accomplish going forward.”
Morris was offered the position after its previous holder, Casey McCann, retired last summer. City Manager Tim Ogden said there was no rush to fill the vacancy in the interest of producing budget savings during the pandemic. He noted Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall stepped in when necessary to handle any issues, and will help Morris during her transition.
“Alexis will serve the city well with her technical background, experience in planning and economic development and knowledge of the regional community,” Ogden said. “She adds more diversity to my executive team as well, and will provide great insights to our leadership efforts.”
Morris has worked in both public and private sectors, managing in the areas of community development, environmental planning, and economic development since 1998. She has a master’s degree in community development from UC Davis, and – as an Antioch native – an intimate knowledge of East County.
Morris said she had always admired Brentwood’s management of growth and its residents’ quality of life. She kept tabs on open positions with the city and jumped when she saw this opportunity come up.
“I grew up in Antioch and live in East County, so I’m familiar with Brentwood and I’ve spent a lot of time here,” said Morris. “The opportunity was one that was really interesting to me.”
Morris fell into city planning after an interest in helping underserved and low-income communities led to a sociology degree. She then began to learn ways to help through creation of physical and economic environments, which led her into community development and her master’s.
“My first role in community development was economic development, helping retailers recognize underserved markets as a potential business opportunity,” she said. “Planning isn’t one of those fields where people say, “I’m going to be a land planner when I grow up,” but when I found it, I stayed there and was really interested in it and really enjoyed being a planner.”
As she learns the ropes in her new position, Morris said she is looking forward to continuing the city’s long-range planning, participating in an upcoming zoning ordinance update, and a general plan tune up, as well as continuing to process existing development applications.
Morris is married and mother to twin girls. She and her family enjoy traveling and trying new restaurants, though their activities have been curtailed by the pandemic.
