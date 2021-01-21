When Jovita Mendoza noticed that a handful of recent community changes could threaten residents’ quality of life, she spoke up to influence decisions.
Now as a councilmember, she’ll be making decisions.
The 20-year Brentwood resident, a customer analytics manager, has jumped into politics after nabbing the District 1 seat in a four-person race in November.
“I felt my representation wasn’t doing enough for us as a city, and I thought I might not be great, but I could listen to residents a little bit more and try to reflect their point of view when I make votes – more than I felt was happening,” Mendoza said.
The new role is a transition for the first-time politician.
A wife, and mother to 13- and 17-year-old daughters, Mendoza said she only gained the figurative “bandwidth” to delve into city issues as her children grew older.
She joined public opposition efforts to Measure L – a failed developer-backed initiative to move the city’s urban limit line to accommodate an 815-acre project of up to 2,400 residential units north of Balfour Road in late 2019. She later called to cancel a proposed exploratory oil- and gas-drilling project about 1,000 feet from Brentwood.
All the while, her public recognition continued to grow, which she feels gave her the momentum to win the election. Two of the other candidates vying for the seat included incumbent Claudette Staton and a former Brentwood mayor, Brian Swisher.
“I’ve been around for a bit, and people probably saw my name on Nextdoor and Facebook. We were downtown during the summer, handing out information regarding Measure L. I think that helped,” Mendoza said. “I have been involved. It wasn’t just, ‘Hey, I want to do this.’”
Now officially a city leader, Mendoza said some of her top priorities will include shaping the future of the area’s fire service; ensuring that future developers are accountable to the city’s general plan and residents’ best interests; beefing up the police department if financially feasible ; and addressing the homeless population.
On the public safety front, the resource-stretched fire district is exploring consolidating operations with the neighboring Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Additional fire-related funds could also materialize from the recently passed Measure X, a countywide 0.5% sales tax.
As those potential changes play out, the council must also determine if currently on-hold plans to increase the police force can proceed, Mendoza said.
“(The council) had already approved the fifth beat, which everyone was excited about, but with COVID, we didn’t know where the numbers would go,” Mendoza said.
As Mendoza gears up to lead the city into the future, residents this week said they are excited about the council’s new leadership, which also includes District 3 representative Susannah Meyer.
“Councilmembers Mendoza and Meyer are a wonderful addition to the Brentwood City Council,” said resident Robert Juracich. “In such a short amount of time they have demonstrated that they listen to their constituents and value community input when making decisions. They bring a new, fresh perspective to the council that the city has been missing for quite some time. Additionally, I really like that their campaigns were not funded by special interests and developers. This shows me that their votes cannot be bought and their decisions will be made based on community input and research, not campaign contributions.”
Fellow resident Antonio Xavier expressed similar sentiments.
"I first met Jovita Mendoza during the No on Measure L campaign," said Xavier said. "She has always been well researched and willing to discuss any topic. I was especially impressed at her refusal to be intimidated. These same qualities make her an ideal addition to the council. Councilmember Mendoza will always be ready to discuss the items pending before the council. Future developers better come prepared and be able to answer the tough questions about whether their project is better for Brentwood if they want to earn her council vote."
For her part, Mendoza said she loves hearing from the public and encourages residents to reach out to city leaders or staff whenever needed.
“That is what we are here to do: serve the community,” she said.
