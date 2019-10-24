A Brentwood home-based beer maker is brewing up an idea to step outside his house to serve residents of the city and beyond.
Erik Bacher and Michelle Mckay plan to open Four Legs Brewing on the northeast corner of Elkins Way and Sunset Road.
Bacher envisions the 4,353-square-foot site being used for beer production and as a public tap room, offering a full range of flagship and seasonal beers to onsite customers, as well as selling commercially to distributors and area taphouses.
The site is currently under construction as part of a larger 29,036-square-foot office, showroom and warehouse building on a two-acre parcel at 2010 Elkins Way.
The pair were unavailable for comment as of press time, but Bacher recently told the Brentwood Planning Commission that he honed his craft at home, and the future business will have a family-friendly environment.
Four Legs Brewing is set to feature a 1,314-square-foot indoor, public taproom — open Wednesday through Sunday — with an 881-square-foot, second-floor mezzanine for assembled visitors, a 965-square-foot outdoor, enclosed-seating area and an onsite independent food truck.
The brew itself will be manufactured onsite four days a week, with plans to make and store up to 3,100 barrels a year for consumption onsite, take-home purchases, and area business sales.
The “Four Legs” name references Bacher’s love of animals, including a pit bull he adopted from the shelter, he said.
“Everything will be themed toward animals,” he told the commission. “Hopefully, if we get busy enough and create a nice culture, we can donate to charities to help out the Martinez shelter, or retired race horses throughout the country.”
The Brentwood Planning Commission, which unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for the business earlier this month, said the brewery is an ideal fit for the area.
“I think this will be very successful,” said Planning Commission Chairperson Dirk Zeigler. “I have seen other (similar businesses) in light industrial parks and I think it’s a great use. This has the potential to do very well in the area.”
Construction of the 29,036-square-foot office, showroom and warehouse building — a portion of which will house the brewing company — has been considered for years, but hasn’t materialized until now. The planning commission approved a design review for the building in 2008, but the economic downturn and other construction hurdles held up its progress.
The commission approved the facility’s building permit in February.
“I think it’s a great use of that space,” said Planning Commissioner Emily Cross about the brewery. “It’s really complementary. I like how it feeds into the diversity of businesses in Brentwood.”
The business anticipates being open to the public on Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m.; Thursdays from 4-9 p.m.; and Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. An opening date has not yet been publicly announced.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.