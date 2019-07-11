Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor has brought a big red chair and returned an iconic gazebo to City Park.
Now time is ticking down to Taylor’s latest idea, a clock.
City leaders unanimously OK’d plans to add a 12-foot-tall, four-sided clock to the downtown destination this week.
No time has been set for its arrival.
“I said, ‘you know, this is the icing on the cake with a cherry on top, and now our park is resurrected, and we can see what time it is, 24/7,’” said Taylor, who spearheaded the idea in April.
The latest park fixture is expected to be placed between two light poles near the park’s children’s area.
The timepiece, expected to feature Roman numerals and etched with “The City of Brentwood” on the front and back, is estimated to cost between $18,000 and $22,000 initially. An annual $750 service charge is planned to be tacked on to cover maintenance , including cleaning, lubricating and mechanical adjustments.
Taylor said at the outset of the idea in April that he’d seen prominent parks around the United States with similar structures and felt the addition would complement the newly resurrected gazebo, also guided by Taylor.
“I think this should be the last request to fulfill the park’s obligations,” said Taylor, who also added a gigantic chair constructed by Big Al’s Heavy Metal Furniture to the park in late 2017, days before the annual holiday celebration and Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Taylor’s fellow councilmembers didn’t object to the addition, but they added plenty of input to set the addition in motion.
The council spent about 20 minutes debating prospective elements, including location; whether it should stand 10 or 12 feet tall; be two or four-sided; feature Roman or Arabic numerals; and even whether it will make noise.
In the end, the council opted for a 12-foot structure between the two light poles, to increase its visibility throughout the park. It will be tied to existing electricity with the nearby poles, won’t impact current park light poles and its 12-foot height is expected to cut down on possible damage over the shorter 10-foot-tall option. It will also be four-faced, to enhance its readability from a wider area; feature Roman numerals to add visual appeal; and employ LED lighting, making its operating cost no more than that of a standard street light.
“I think this is an opportunity. With all the different changes and things that have been placed in City Park, this would be a really nice cherry on top,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant.
But not everyone agreed with the design.
Lily Wong, a longtime kindergarten teacher, noted that young children will likely struggle to read the clock. Her input, however, did little to sway the decision makers.
City staff are expected to solicit bids for the project, with city crews doing the installation.
As for Taylor’s next park addition, he and his fellow councilmembers agree: it’s time to put a cap on supplemental City Park items.
“We don’t want an overcrowded City Park,” Bryant said.
For more information on the project, see packet page 30 at bit.ly/CityParkclock.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.