The Workforce Development Board (WDB) and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has announced the opening of a new call center to meet the needs of Contra Costa businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The call center, created with the support of the county’s economic development arm of the Department of Conservation and Development (DCD) and Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD), offers information and resources to help businesses navigate the current economic climate. The WDB COVID-19 call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“As part of our #BounceBackContraCosta campaign, WDB’s staff is prepared to provide helpful information and resources to assist callers in accessing various federal, state and local programs that are available during this time,” explained Donna Van Wert, WDB executive director. “We recognize our local business owners and their employees are dealing with critical concerns and may want extra support as they work through this unprecedented economic predicament.”
Businesses and workers facing an unanticipated decrease in the demand for certain goods and services can reach WDB staff members who are equipped to provide information and resources for dealing with layoffs, insurance needs, federal small business loans and payroll subsidies. The WDB call center team can also assist with tapping into programs to reduce utility costs, access online career training, payroll protection and other business services.
To contact the WDB COVID-19 call center, call 833-320-1919
