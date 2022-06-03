Contra Costa residents can go to several new ‘test-to-treat sites’ around the county, including one each in Antioch and Brentwood, to get prescription medication if they test positive for COVID-19.
Three new test-to-treat locations recently opened in Antioch, Brentwood and Pleasant Hill at state sites operated by OptumServe that were previously used for only COVID-19 testing.
Patients who go to the sites will take a rapid antigen test and, if positive and symptomatic, they will be connected to a doctor through video. If the doctor deems it medically appropriate, they will prescribe oral antiviral pills (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir), according to a county news release.
“These additional test-to-treat locations, most of which are in areas hardest hit by the pandemic, will provide a big boost to our efforts to eliminate preventable deaths from COVID in Contra Costa County,” said Anna Roth, Contra Costa County health director. “These new sites will greatly improve access to COVID treatments, especially in less healthy areas of the county.”
These are the latest numbers as of last week in the county, according to the county health department’s website.
Antioch: number of positive cases 27162; reported in the past 2 weeks 696; number of cases per 100,000 – 24,069
Brentwood: number of positive cases 12,478; reported in the past 2 weeks, 385; number of cases per 100,000 – 18,788
Discovery Bay: number of positive cases 2,570; reported in the past 2 weeks, 56; number of cases per 100,000 – 16,733
Knightsen: number of positive cases 79; reported in the past 2 weeks, 3; number of cases per 100,000 – 4,949
Oakley: number of positive cases – 10,267; reported in past 2 weeks, 268; number of cases per 100,000 – 23,935
In March, President Joe Biden announced a plan to set up test-to-treat sites across the nation. Until this past week, there have been only three such sites in Contra Costa County –- all at CVS pharmacies (two in Walnut Creek and one in San Ramon).
The oral antiviral medications were approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December. Clinical trials found that Paxlovid reduced a patient’s risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%. The medications, which require a prescription from a doctor, are free and available to anyone age 12 or older regardless of vaccination status. To be effective, infected patients must start taking them within five days of when their symptoms began.
Supplies of the drugs were initially scarce and healthcare providers were unsure whether it was appropriate to prescribe them. But scarcity is no longer a problem, said Dr. Sofe’ Mekuria, deputy health officer for Contra Costa County.
“Supplies of these drugs are plentiful right now,” Mekuria said. “That’s why we have been encouraging doctors to more liberally prescribe these medications, which are incredibly effective tools in our fight against severe disease from COVID.”
As part of Contra Costa Health’s Path to Zero initiative, Contra Costa Health Plan recently opened its advice nurse line 877-661-6230 to any county resident who tests positive for COVID, regardless of insurance, to improve local access to treatment. Advice nurses screen callers and schedule free telehealth appointments with a provider who can prescribe medication.
For more information about oral antivirals and other treatments, visit https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/treatments
County test-to-treat sites
Antioch
Testing site at Antioch Community Center Parking Lot: 4703 Lone Tree Way
Schedule an appointment online or call 833-829-2626
Brentwood
Testing site in Brentwood: 101 Sand Creek Road
Schedule an appointment online or call 833-829-2626
Pleasant Hill
Testing site at Diablo Valley College Overflow Parking Lot: The overflow parking lot is across the street from the campus, at the corner of Golf Club Road and Stubbs Road at the stoplight. Schedule an appointment online or call 833-829-2626
Walnut Creek
CVS Store- 1223 South California Blvd.
Schedule an appointment online or call 925-933-8353
CVS Store: 738 Bancroft Road
Schedule an appointment online or call 925-933-8353
Any county resident can contact the Contra Costa County Health Advice Nurse at 877-661-6230 for free treatment consultation. The advice nurse can schedule a phone appointment with a doctor, who can recommend treatment and write a prescription.
