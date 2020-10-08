The Community Services District (CSD) Board appointed resident Ashley Porter to fill a vacancy left by former director Robert Leete, who moved to Texas last month.
Porter was one of eight applicants who sought the appointment and was chosen unanimously at a special meeting of the board on Thursday, Oct. 1. During the meeting, each of the four directors submitted a list of their top three choices to narrow down the field, and Porter figured on the lists of board president Bill Pease and directors Bryon Gutow and Kevin Graves.
With no public comments and almost no board discussion, Graves made a motion that Porter be appointed to the seat, and Gutow seconded the motion. The motion was unanimously approved, and Porter became the town’s newest CSD director in approximately 11 minutes.
“I’m excited,” Porter said after the meeting. “I’m excited to learn a bunch of stuff; I’m excited to see the whole process. I always tell my kids if they are going to complain about something, they better be willing to jump in with both feet and help be a part of solving that thing they are complaining about.”
Porter has lived in Discovery Bay for 18 years, raising her family right on the Delta. She comes to the board with work experience in sales, marketing, operations and corporate management. She has experience in municipality and vocational sales, as well as the bid process for small purchases and large contracts. She has participated in volunteer work in the Byron Union School District and the local community.
Pease said he chose Porter because he felt she would be a good fit for the board and town.
“I liked her background,” said Pease. “I was always in the sales side of business, so I know how you have to be as far as being successful, convincing people to purchase your product, and I thought that background would be very helpful. I think it means, from my standpoint, the ability to have some empathy and know and understand what maybe another director is trying to say.”
Porter said she intends to spend her first months immersing herself in her new position, absorbing all the information she can to inform her decision-making process.
Porter also noted she brings a new diversity to the board, as she is the only female and the only member who is still raising her children.
“I think the town board needs to be as diverse as the town, and I’m hoping that I can bring that voice of a working mom with kids in the community,” she said. “Hopefully, that will bring a bit of a different perspective to things.”
At the end of the meeting, Gutow thanked everyone who applied.
“I’d like to add my appreciation and respect for all the candidates who submitted an application,” he said. “It was a very difficult decision, and all the resumes were fantastic. I thought they all would have brought something different and unique to the board, but I’m very happy with the choice that was made today. I think Ms. Porter will bring some diversity to the board and a new perspective given her background and her role within the community.”
