Plans for a new pool seem to be underwater after the Community Services District (CSD) Board voted not to seek bids for the project.
The vote came at the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and was tied 2-2. Directors Kevin Graves and Bryon Gutow voted against seeking bids, while directors Bill Mayer and Bill Pease voted in favor. Without a passing majority, a motion is considered failed. The fifth tie-breaking vote would have belonged to Robert Leete, who resigned his seat when he moved to Texas earlier this month.
After the motion to seek out bids failed, the four members voted unanimously to complete refurbishment of the existing pool.
Residents phoned in during the meeting to offer their comments for and against the project and like the board, sentiment was divided. Rick Pierce, a local business owner and president of the town’s swim team, expressed his frustration with the outcome.
“I am disappointed that our town leadership lacks the foresight to invest in the future of our community,” Pierce said after the meeting. “As someone currently raising a family in Discovery Bay, it is difficult for me to understand why certain individuals in our community do not prioritize our youth.”
Many who were against the project cited a lack of funds as their reason. Longtime resident Bill Helfrick said he was pleased with the outcome.
“I have opposed this pool from the beginning due to the enormous cost to build,” said Helfrick. “I was pleased to see the Board voted unanimously to finish the refurbishment of the existing pool.”
The idea of a new six-lane, competitive pool has been a topic of interest for the past two years, since the town began, then halted, renovations on its existing pool in September 2018. During that time, approximately $75,000 has been spent on a geotechnical land study and a design contract as the board explored the option of building a new pool.
This exploration was made possible by a $1.4 million settlement from the Hofmann Land Development Company. Graves said the money was destined for the community center, but not a pool.
“I was one of the Board members that voted to purchase the community center in 2013,” Graves said, adding the goal was to provide the town with a place that would encourage diverse activities for the community and fulfill an agreement with the Hofmann Land Company. “It took several years to complete that transaction and funds were needed to maintain the community center. The downside was extensive deferred maintenance on many other projects. It is now time to apply those funds where they were intended and are needed.”
Graves added he hopes the settlement money will be used to enhance and beautify the town, improve local parks and maintain amenities.
The next step in the process is for town staff to meet with representatives of Adams Pools — the company originally contracted to refurbish the existing pool — and perform a walk-through.
“We are going to see, are there any additional issues that resulted from the time the work has been suspended?” Mike Davies, the town’s general manager, said. “We will assess the pool’s current condition and from that, we will move forward.”
