New emergency evacuation route planned

East County residents might have a long-awaited new emergency evacuation route soon.
A new road that will also function as an emergency evacuation route for residents of Bethel Island and Summer Lake is planned to replace a current evacuation route that traverses through private property. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.
“This project is one of the city’s top priorities,” said Oakley City Manager Joshua McMurray. “We are working on getting these infrastructure improvements constructed as soon as possible. The safety of our community, especially out in the far East Cypress area, are at the forefront of our minds and we are working every day to ensure this issue is addressed.”
The lack of a sufficient evacuation route up to current road standards has been a problem for many years, officials said, likely worsened by more homes and development in the area in recent years. An evacuation route exists that funnels people out of the East Cypress area through Holland Tract Road onto Delta Road by way of a land dam. However, a quarter mile of the route exists on private property, and there is concern that the current emergency route and signs directing residents to this route are insufficient, particularly in a potential emergency.
“There is one main evacuation route, and it is extremely vital,” said Oakley Assistant to the City Manager Felicia Escover. “The problem boils down to having one way in and out of the East Cypress area, covering portions of the city and unincorporated area. Because of this problem, we have proactively worked on an evacuation agreement with private property owners to secure an additional evacuation route.”
Knightsen resident Kristen Crithfield, who owns the property on which the current evacuation route sits, stresses the importance of the need for a newer, safer evacuation route. Residents of Bethel Island and Summer Lake have only one way in and out in an emergency.
“When there is an emergency and they have a road down, they are stuck and in danger,” said Crithfield. “My big concern going forward is that there is no signage directing people ‘this is the way to go’. The signage is not there yet, but hopefully it is coming.”
Crithfield added that Oakley has been great at communicating and has helped to pave the road, along with sheriffs deputies and workers wearing vests and aiding with evacuations. However, concerns still exist, since the current evacuation route exists over a land dam, it is unclear how much stress the dam could take in a catastrophe necessitating an evacuation.
“The big problem is the land dam,” Crithfield said. “Nobody knows how much weight that can take. That wasn’t designed for that many cars and dump trucks to come through.”
According to Escover, the solution is the development and build out of the East Cypress Specific Plan, which includes improvements to East Cypress Road and Bethel Island Road and the eventual construction of a road from Bethel Island South to Delta Road. Developers and the City Council have committed tens of millions of dollars to make these improvements happen. In the meantime, a map directing people through the evacuation route has been developed, and work is being done on a comprehensive evacuation plan to disseminate to all partner agencies.
“We anticipate that developers will commence this multi-year project before the end of the year,” said Escover. “We expect a safe road designed to current standards. These road improvements will provide the infrastructure to evacuate Oakley and the surrounding area and tremendously impact the community in a positive way.”
More detailed information regarding the current evacuation route, including a map with directions during an evacuation, can be found at the following link: https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/evacuation/
