New emergency evacuation route planned

Photo by Kristen Crithfield

A long-awaited new evacuation route–replacing a current one that traverses through private property– for residents of Bethel Island and Summer Lake could begin by the end of the year, according to Oakley officials.

East County residents might have a long-awaited new emergency evacuation route soon.

A new road that will also function as an emergency evacuation route for residents of Bethel Island and Summer Lake is planned to replace a current evacuation route that traverses through private property. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.

“This project is one of the city’s top priorities,” said Oakley City Manager Joshua McMurray. “We are working on getting these infrastructure improvements constructed as soon as possible. The safety of our community, especially out in the far East Cypress area, are at the forefront of our minds and we are working every day to ensure this issue is addressed.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription