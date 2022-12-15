New faces to lead Brentwood

Photo by Greg Robinson

Patanisha Davis Pierson (second from left) and Tony Oerlemans (second from right) were welcomed to the city council as part of the Dec. 13 meeting

The Brentwood City Council introduced personnel changes during the Dec. 13 meeting as Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez and Councilmember Karen Rarey stepped down to make room for new members Patanisha Davis Pierson and Tony Oerlemans.

Additionally, Councilmember Susannah Meyer was unanimously appointed to be the new vice mayor.

They accomplished this during the first time the council had gathered in person with the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s good to be back,” was a sentiment expressed by numerous people in council chambers.

