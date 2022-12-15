New faces to lead Brentwood

The Brentwood City Council introduced personnel changes during the Dec. 13 meeting as Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez and Councilmember Karen Rarey stepped down to make room for new members Patanisha Davis Pierson and Tony Oerlemans.
Additionally, Councilmember Susannah Meyer was unanimously appointed to be the new vice mayor.
They accomplished this during the first time the council had gathered in person with the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s good to be back,” was a sentiment expressed by numerous people in council chambers.
The transition from the 2020/’22 council into the 2022/’24 began with the former unanimously voting to certify the results of the November election that saw Pierson and Oerlemans elected to represent districts 2 and 4 respectively.
“I would just like to congratulate our newest council members,” Rarey said. “You guys ran a great race, and you guys are in for a whirlwind.”
Following the certification of the results, the council honored Rodriguez and Rarey for their leadership. More than 20 public comments were submitted by residents who wished to express their thanks to Rodriguez and Rarey, highlighting ways each had benefited the community both as council members and as private citizens. Both outgoing members were presented with a video message from Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis and a commendation from Rep. Jerry McNerney.
“I thank all of you because I know what a thankless job this is that you do,” one speaker said while another commented that the work of the council created “a city to be proud of.”
The current council adjourned for the last time just before 10 p.m. then the 2022/24 council convened for the first time. With Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez’s term officially over, one of their first few orders of business was to appoint a new vice mayor.
Following several public comments recommending Meyer for the position, Mayor Joel Bryant nominated her in a motion that was carried unanimously.
“It makes sense – I’ve always thought so – to have a sitting council person fulfill that position,” Bryant said. “There are so many things to learn when you first get on council that it’s important to have someone that is ready to take over running a council meeting.”
Other items on the council’s agenda included a financial report on the city’s 2021/’22 fiscal year and the proposal to discuss preparing a report on Chromium-6 levels in water at a future meeting.
