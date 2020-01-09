Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) has implemented a new fee structure for 2020, updated to reflect actual costs of services provided by the department and to comply with new state laws.
Approved by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 19, 2019, the new fee structure amends the Department’s current fees – adjusting certain fees and creating new fees – and changes the licensing options available to County residents to better reflect the licensing needs of pet owners in Contra Costa County.
Highlights of changes incorporated in the new fee structure include:
• Shifting from a line item adoption fee to a flat-rate adoption fee, based on breed, age and sex of the animal.
• Allowing seniors 65 and over, veterans and military service members to license their first pet for free, and each additional pet for a 50% reduced fee.
• Increasing the cost, and decreasing the penalty, for pet licensing.
• Amending options for pet licensing from three options (one-year, two-year and three-year licenses) to two (three to 12 months and 12 to 36 months licenses).
To view the entire updated 2020 fee structure, visit www.bit.ly/ccas2020fees. For more information, contact CCAS Media and Community Relations Manager Steve Burdo at 925-393-6836 or email steve.burdo@asd.cccounty.us.
