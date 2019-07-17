The City of Brentwood and the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District have taken preliminary steps to build a new fire station and district administration building in the city, although funding to staff the station with emergency responders remains elusive.
The Brentwood City Council and fire board have signed off on plans for city staff to initiate a request for architectural services to identify design options and estimate the costs of the station and associated center on 5.39 acres of city-owned land on Grant Street and Empire Avenue.
Fire Chief Brian Helmick said, currently, the district can staff only three stations but is in the process of determining how to address funding issues.
“This is the start to increasing our infrastructure,” Helmick said. “The reason we are doing it now — it’s the district’s perspective, and I believe the cities agree — is that we do not want to wait to build once the revenues come, because there will be a year and a half to two-year lag time to be able to have that infrastructure there for them.”
If the project moves forward as expected, its anticipated city impact fees — collected from developers — will be used to cover the station construction costs, with the district covering the additional administrative building component from its own past impact fees and available one-time funds.
The fire station would presumably be built to industry standards, but the scope of the additional administrative building would be dictated by cost, Helmick said, noting that it could initially be a temporary structure if a full brick-and-mortar building is cost prohibitive.
Regardless, the buildings will not sit empty, Helmick said.
The district’s administrative personnel, command, fire prevention and others, all currently situated in rented areas in Brentwood City Hall, have outgrown that space to the point all rooms in a station currently being built in Oakley will also be filled with staff until additional first responders can be hired.
“We need a permanent administration building,” Helmick said.
The city’s general plan designation for the proposed land will need to be changed from “park” to “public facility” to accommodate the proposed future buildings, but city leaders have given the OK to begin that process as well.
Brentwood currently has more than 90 parks, and that number will grow into the triple digits soon, Brentwood City Manager Gus Vina said.
“I have never had a single one of our residents approach me and ask me for more parks, but I have had almost all of them beg me for more fire protection,” said Brentwood Vice Mayor Joel Bryant. “I think it’s pretty clear what our community is asking for.”
The collaborative plan grew amid discussions between the city council’s Fire and Medical Services Ad Hoc Committee — launched last year to work on implementation of various fire service initiatives — and the district’s Strategic Planning Ad Hoc Committee.
Vina confirmed that the district and city are also in ongoing discussions about rolling out two-person rescue squads, comprised of a firefighter and EMT or paramedic, to increase resources across the entire district. Early plans calls for future development to pay for the squads and, in time, transition them into full engines.
“We are going to be looking at developers, saying, ‘Hey, part of the cost of development, given the problem, is that you have to mitigate the fire and medical issue,’” Vina said. “There are many ways to pay for it, from the developers’ perspective.”
The plan’s request for architectural services is expected to be completed in about a month. The general plan amendment cannot be approved until it is formally presented to the planning commission and city council and undergoes environmental review.
For more information on the proposed plan, see packet page 35 at bit.ly/Futurestation.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.