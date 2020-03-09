Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) has confirmed five new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in residents of the county.
Four are being treated at hospitals in Contra Costa. They had no travel history outside the U.S. or known contact with a confirmed case. The fifth patient, who had close contact with another person who previously tested positive for COVID-19, is isolating at home under the guidance of CCHS.
As of Sunday morning, Contra Costa has nine confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. One patient who tested positive last week remains in a local hospital, while three other previously identified patients who tested positive are also isolating at home. CCHS will not release further details about the patients to protect their medical privacy, including the names of the hospitals where they are being treated.
“The coronavirus is here in our community. As we ramp up our testing, we expect to identify more cases. But there is still a lot we can do to slow down the spread and protect our most vulnerable,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, acting Contra Costa Health Officer.
Last week, CCHS released recommendations for people who are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Practicing good public health hygiene remains the best way of avoiding any respiratory disease, including novel coronavirus:
• People who are sick should stay home from work or school until they are well
• Older adults and people with chronic conditions should avoid large gatherings, as they are at higher risk of becoming infected
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available
• People who are sick should cover their coughs and sneezes using a tissue or their elbow
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your unwashed hands
• Masks are for sick people. There is no evidence that wearing masks in public prevents healthy people from getting sick with novel coronavirus
Visit cchealth.org/coronavirus for local information about COVID-19.
