New Oakley Chamber has ‘ambitious vision’

The third time’s the charm for the Oakley Chamber of Commerce. Originally incorporated from 1947 to 1974, the Chamber saw a reemergence in 1985, but had to cease operations in May of 2020 due to flagging membership and difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oleksii Chuiko is aiming to breathe new life into the reestablished Chamber. Chuiko is the president of the group, and he describes the vision as “pretty ambitious, but actually really simple.” His goal is to move away from the typical bi-monthly “mixers” and focus on the value the Chamber can bring to Oakley’s over 900 registered businesses.

“We really like to create in Oakley a place where businesses on the Delta can thrive, businesses of all sizes, and really expand our community as a whole,” Chuiko said.

