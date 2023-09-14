New Oakley Chamber has ‘ambitious vision’

The third time’s the charm for the Oakley Chamber of Commerce. Originally incorporated from 1947 to 1974, the Chamber saw a reemergence in 1985, but had to cease operations in May of 2020 due to flagging membership and difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oleksii Chuiko is aiming to breathe new life into the reestablished Chamber. Chuiko is the president of the group, and he describes the vision as “pretty ambitious, but actually really simple.” His goal is to move away from the typical bi-monthly “mixers” and focus on the value the Chamber can bring to Oakley’s over 900 registered businesses.
“We really like to create in Oakley a place where businesses on the Delta can thrive, businesses of all sizes, and really expand our community as a whole,” Chuiko said.
Chuiko describes the Chamber’s vision as agile, dynamic, and focused on bringing its members value. That value starts with the tiered membership plans that are being offered. For home-based businesses and nonprofits, the membership option is $10 per month. There is also an option for retirees, volunteers, or anybody else who is interested in supporting the city’s economic growth.
One of the other “value-driven” benefits will be the opportunity to take part in a business “pulse check.” The Chamber will set up quarterly, 1-on-1 meetings with business owners to help them with any challenges they’re facing, celebrate their successes, and discuss their future opportunities, Chuiko said. “Every success that Oakley can nurture and build here will ultimately reflect on the whole Delta.”
Chuiko said the relaunched Chamber will be working with Oakley’s economic development team to prevent competition between them and to offer support that complements the “pro-business” initiatives the city already offers. Economic development is one of Oakley’s highest priorities, he said, and the city’s program exists to promote new opportunities for growth and development in the community, while maintaining the small-town character that residents enjoy, according to the presentation Chuiko made at the Oakley City Council meeting on Sept. 12.
“The biggest benefit to the City of Oakley will be the opportunity for businesses to take advantage of networking, programs, and services being offered by a Chamber that has been absent for years,” said Oakley City Manager Josh McMurray.
Harumi Murata, an economic development analyst with the city, describes the business community as already being tight-knit. She says she’s excited to share resources with the Chamber.
“The connection, the network, and the fostering relationships, that’s the key.” Murata said. “That’s the part we’re definitely looking forward to.”
The revitalized Chamber won’t be focusing only on large, established brick-and-mortar businesses, Chuiko said. They’ll also be offering opportunities for start-ups, home-based businesses, and nonprofits. Over half of Oakley’s registered businesses are home-based, and the city has 182 registered non-profits, according to Chuiko’s presentation.
“To be the destination, you have to stand out,” said Chuiko. “And to stand out, you have to break the mold.”
The Oakley Chamber of Commerce will be holding a kick-off event on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Oakley City Hall in the council chambers. Officials said business owners are encouraged to attend and share their vision for the new endeavor.
Local historian and author Carol Jensen is the secretary and treasurer of the new Oakley Chamber. She worked behind-the-scenes work to get the group re-incorporated and ready to go. Jensen, who described Oakley as the gateway to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta National Heritage Area, is looking forward to the Chamber being a hub of information about the history, agriculture, and tourism opportunities the Delta offers.
“Chambers of Commerce have been the vehicle for promotion and support of local businesses ever since the movement started at the early part of last century,” Jensen said.
