When new Brentwood resident Rex Choe took over ownership of the run-down Golf Club at Brentwood in November, he saw a course in need of rejuvenation.
And he couldn’t have been happier.
Amid the patches of dead grass, weeds and broken maintenance tools was his dream to own a golf course.
“This was my future life goal, to become a manager or owner of a golf course,” said Choe. “My dream has come true now.”
Choe, who previously managed Escondido’s Boulder Oaks Golf Club and New Mexico’s Apache Mesa Golf Course on Holloman Air Force Base, treats his new 27-hole entity at 100 Summerset Drive like a prized jewel that needs polishing.
He’s already enamored with the welcoming entrance, the Ted Robinson-designed course, the vast waterways, the clubhouse and the well-built pro shop, but knows it doesn’t sparkle — yet.
But it will in time, Choe said.
His eight-member team can be seen daily taking stock of the course’s health — its soil, grass, water systems, weeds, the wind direction and other elements — that make or break its shine to the outside world.
Six months into the daily care routine, the course is flickering at about 70% of its potential, Choe said.
The vast visual improvements are a welcome sight for visitors.
Gary Bellitt, president of the Brentwood Men’s Golf Club, said just a handful of noticeable improvements include grass on the tee boxes and fairways, sand in the bunkers and greens that are already the best in the area.
“Even in this short, six-month period of time, the golf course has transitioned immensely,” Bellitt said. “I truly think he’s on his way to building one of the best golf courses in the area.”
For Choe, the course’s emerging transformation is a continuation of a labor of love.
After successful stints in the armed forces and the business and real estate worlds, he turned his passion for golf into his profession and has hardly stopped smiling since.
He successfully managed Apache Mesa Golf Course on Holloman Air Force Base — a course that had hardly any grass when he arrived — and Escondido’s Boulder Oaks Golf Club for six years. But he fell in love with the Brentwood course and the city during a visit as a golf business consultant about three years ago, he said.
As luck would have it, a personal relationship forged with the course’s previous owner, Abraham Chun, streamlined his taking over the businesses in November.
“I liked the city, the people, the neighbors, the men’s club,” Choe said. “I thought this was the perfect location for my life goal.”
Despite the excitement, Choe knows the transition won’t be easy.
East County’s Roddy Ranch, Shadow Lakes, Deer Ridge and Delta View golf clubs have all closed in recent years, and the Brentwood Golf Club management has struggled to maintain the course amid financial challenges, Choe said.
But he has his own plan for success: let his passion for the sport guide the way, while also maintaining constant communication with his customers and treating his team with respect.
“If you like it and you put the time in, it will succeed,” he said. “This is more than 100% of my life’s efforts. I might not make a lot of money here, but as long as I can pay all the bills, the utilities, the employees, I will have a happy life here.”
For more information or to book a tee time, visit https://brentwoodgolf.com or call 925-516-3400.
