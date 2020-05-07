Gov. Gavin Newsom spent much of his Thursday afternoon press conference discussing guidelines for the easing of stay-at-home restrictions across the state, and he spelled out specific requirements for counties that want to reopen their economies at a quicker pace.
“Californians, working together, have flattened the curve,” Newsom said. “Because of that work, our health data tells us that California can enter the next stage of this pandemic and gradually begin to restart portions of our economy. It’s critical that businesses and employers understand how they can reduce the risk of transmission and better protect their workers and customers. COVID-19 will be present in our communities until there is a vaccine or therapeutic, and it will be up to all of us to change our behavior and eliminate opportunities for the disease to spread.”
Starting Friday, May 8, the state will enter what Newsom refers to as Stage 2 of his four-stage process for returning the state to some semblance of normalcy. In this phase, the low-risk businesses can return to operations provided they comply with guidelines released Thursday afternoon.
The retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors are the focus of the initial phase of Stage 2. These sectors can begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a more safe environment for workers and customers.
Other sectors will be phased in over time as guidelines are developed. Included in a later phase will be office-based businesses, seated dining in restaurants, shopping malls and outdoor museums.
“We know that this is going to be a gradual move into Stage 2,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services. “We are going to be able to add more businesses and sectors as the data allows us, as the guidance is created and as we can assure that we are able to reduce risk.”
Ghaly acknowledging that the pandemic’s impact has not been uniform across the state, said regional variance guidelines have been developed to determine if a county can accelerate its steps toward recovery.
“As we have been reporting out statewide data, we know that COVID-19 has impacted different communities and different counties across the state in very different ways,”
Among the requirements that a county’s public health officers must certify are that the county: has had no more than one new COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents over the prior 14 days; has no no deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the prior 14 days; has a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment; is testing 1.5 people per 10,000 residents; and has 35% hospital capacity to accommodate a potential surge in COVID-19 infections.
“Some may see these variations of requirements to get into the second phase more deeply as impediments,” Newsom said. “We see them as common-sense public health requisites.”
