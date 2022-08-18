California Water Supply

Governor Gavin Newsom talks to reporters during a press conference at the construction site of a water desalination plant in Antioch, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken steps in the past two weeks to combat what he calls a dual threat to California: climate change, and the resulting severe to extreme drought that has plagued the state for the past several years.

He also revived and tweaked the plan for twin tunnels in the Delta to funnel water to where it is needed most in both Northern California and to farms in Central and Southern California,

More recently, in Antioch, Newsom said hotter and drier weather conditions spurred by climate change could reduce California’s water supply by up to 10% by 2040.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription