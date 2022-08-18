Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken steps in the past two weeks to combat what he calls a dual threat to California: climate change, and the resulting severe to extreme drought that has plagued the state for the past several years.
He also revived and tweaked the plan for twin tunnels in the Delta to funnel water to where it is needed most in both Northern California and to farms in Central and Southern California,
More recently, in Antioch, Newsom said hotter and drier weather conditions spurred by climate change could reduce California’s water supply by up to 10% by 2040.
Without action, state officials say extreme weather could reduce water supply by that much.
To replace and replenish what we will lose to thirstier soils, vegetation, and the atmosphere, Newsom announced California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change.
The recent announcement follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, desalinate and conserve the water it will need to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change. He says it will generate enough water for more than 8.4 million households by 2040.
The actions, outlined in a strategy document published by the administration called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” calls for investing in new sources of water supply, accelerating projects and modernizing how the state manages water through new technology.
This approach to California’s water supply management recognizes the latest science that indicates the American West is experiencing extreme, sustained drought conditions caused by hotter, drier weather. The warming climate means that a greater share of the rain and snowfall California receives will be absorbed by dry soils, consumed by thirsty plants, and evaporated into the air. This leaves less water to meet the state’s needs, scientists have said.
“The best science tells us that we need to act now to adapt to California’s water future. Climate change means drought won’t just stick around for two years at a time like it historically has – extreme weather is a permanent fixture here in the American West and California will adapt to this new reality,” Newsom said at a press conference at the Antioch Brackish Desalination Project. “California is launching an aggressive plan to rebuild the way we source, store and deliver water so our kids and grandkids can continue to call California home in this hotter, drier climate.”
To help make up for the water supplies California could lose over the next two decades, the strategy calls for capturing, recycling, desalinating and conserving more water. This includes:
Creating storage space for up to 4 million acre-feet of water that will store water from major storms instead of just letting most of it run off streets into gutters (one acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons of water).
Reusing at least 800,000 acre-feet of water per year by 2030, enabling better and safer use of wastewater that now flows into the ocean.
Freeing up 500,000 acre-feet of water through more efficient water use and conservation, helping make up for water lost due to climate change.
Creating new water by capturing stormwater and desalinating ocean water and salty water in groundwater basins, diversifying supplies and making the most of high flows during storms.
These actions are identified broadly in Newsom’s Water Resilience Portfolio – the state’s master plan for water released in 2020 – but they will be expedited given the urgency of climate-driven changes. To advance the infrastructure and policies needed to adapt, the strategy enlists the help of the Legislature to streamline processes so projects can be planned, permitted and built more quickly, while protecting the environment.
Over the last three years, state leaders have earmarked more than $8 billion to modernize water infrastructure and management. The three-year, $5.2 billion investment in California water systems enacted in 2021-22 has enabled emergency drought response, improved water conservation to stretch water supplies, and paid for local projects that combat drought. The 2022-23 budget includes an additional $2.8 billion for drought relief to hard-hit communities, water conservation, environmental protection for fish and wildlife and long-term drought resilience projects.
Newsom revives controversial, $16 billion Delta tunnel plan
Newsom also has revived the same Delta water tunnel plan by his predecessor, Jerry Brown, that Newsom scuttled three years ago but now with a scaled-down version.
The original plan was to build two water tunnels under the Delta to move water to Southern California more easily. But Newsom's newer plan is for one tunnel instead of two. It is supported by climate change activists, but criticized by others as a plan to keep water in Northern California -- especially as the state endures another year of severe drought.
The one tunnel, buried under the Delta wetlands, would be 45 miles long and 39 feet high, and it would pump water in wet years from the Sacramento River to the huge State Water Project pumps near Tracy, according to plan details. Moving water underground would circumvent pumping limits under state and federal law that protect endangered salmon and other fish.
Newsom administration officials and those at the state's biggest water districts say the tunnels are needed to keep water flowing after an earthquake and because climate change can change rainfall patterns. Without the tunnels, they say water would just flow into the ocean during rainy winters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.