As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains continue to threaten cities and towns statewide.
On Monday night, President Biden approved Newsom’s request for a federal emergency declaration, activating the full weight of the federal government to support California’s storm response and recovery efforts.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making federal disaster assistance available to supplement local and state resources, including funding, equipment and personnel.
The National Weather Service warned on Tuesday that another atmospheric river affects California with heavy rain, mountain snow, strong winds and a few severe thunderstorms. From widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides, landslides with possible debris flows and heavy snow load on structures will persist through today.
A flood watch was issued by the weather service through Tuesday, Jan. 10, for Contra Costa County as road closures and minor flooding spread across the East Bay.
Widespread rainfall is expected through Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, according to the weather service. Some locations may see brief heavy downpours due to thunderstorms, which would worsen local flooding concerns.
The county Public Works Department has responded to close several roads due to flooding, mudslides and other problems. Below is the current status of roads in unincorporated Contra Costa County:
Officials recommend avoiding this area and limiting traveling during stormy weather, unless necessary, due to localized flooding, downed trees, and hazardous situations. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads- driving, riding or walking. Officials also advise residents to stay out of the creeks and flood control channels.
In anticipation of heavy rain storms this week, Contra Costa Health (CCH) and community organizations are expanding capacity at shelters in the county for unsheltered homeless individuals and families, as well as increasing outreach to deliver supplies to those who remain outdoors.
Here is a breakdown of the expanded shelter and warming-center capacity this week:
Concord Service Center overnight Warming Center is increasing capacity from six slots to 15. Effective immediately.
SHELTER, Inc. is adding capacity for 10 families in Martinez and Pittsburg. Effective immediately.
Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP) is adding capacity for 20 adults and three families. Effective immediately.
Trinity Center Winter Program in Walnut Creek is adding capacity for up to 50 adults. Effective immediately.
Delta Landing in Pittsburg can expand by six beds beginning Jan. 9.
Bay Area Rescue Mission has up to nine beds available for men and up to 14 beds for the Women and Children's Shelter. Effective immediately.
CCH has also temporarily expanded hours and staffing for the CORE homeless-outreach program to help facilitate shelter placements and deliver supplies such as tarps, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves and beanies to unsheltered homeless people who remain outdoors.
Our outreach teams are in need of — in order of importance — sleeping bags, gloves and beanies, tarps and blankets. Donations can be dropped off at 2400 Bisso Lane, Suite D in Concord.
