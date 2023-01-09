Heavy rain this week may cause flooding, road closures

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains continue to threaten cities and towns statewide.

On Monday night, President  Biden approved Newsom’s request for a federal emergency declaration, activating the full weight of the federal government to support California’s storm response and recovery efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making federal disaster assistance available to supplement local and state resources, including funding, equipment and personnel.

