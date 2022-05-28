Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning after showing 'mild symptoms' that were not disclosed in a press release on Saturday.
Newsom will work remotely through Tuesday, June 2 unless he tests negative before then.
Newsom also has received a does of Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his five-day regimens immediately, according to the press release.
Newsom has been vaccinated and has received two booster shots, the release added.
