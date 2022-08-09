A fire damaged a single-family, two-story home on the 2400 block of Del Mar Court in Discovery Bay, Tuesday, Aug. 9, and left the residents – three adults and two children – displaced. But they were not at home when the fire broke out.
The family’s pets were safely evacuated by neighbors, and no one was injured, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. Despite neighbors attempting to douse the flames with their hoses, it quickly consumed the garage, along with a truck parked in the driveway, before spreading to the second story of the home, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
